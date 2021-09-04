Watch: Wasim Akram’s emotional video of reunion with daughter after 10 long months

A file photo of former cricket star Wasim Akram (from left) with daughter Aiyla Akram and wife Shaniera Akram.

Former national cricket legend Wasim Akram finally reunited in Melbourne, Australia with his wife Shaniera Akram and daughter Aiyla Akram after 10 long months.



Wasim Akram shared a beautiful video clip on Twitter of the reunion with his daughter and we can't stop thinking about how cute it is.

In the video, Aiyla can be seen rushing towards the door to meet her father. She opens it and joyfully jumps into her father's arms for a long hug.

Wasim can be heard saying he missed her very much.

"Finally seeing my daughter after 10 months apart! Thank you @iamshaniera for raising such a beautiful little princess while we have been apart #HappyDays #Australia," the former cricketer captioned the emotional reunion video.

Pakistan-based Australian social worker Shaniera Akram retweeted her husband's post, captioning it, "MashAllah".

Earlier this week, Shaniera had posted on Instagram saying she is counting down the days until she can reunite with husband Wasim Akram.



The couple had been apart for 10 long months due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

"2 more days to go till we are back together again! Hang on @wasimakramliveofficial," Shaniera had captioned her Instagram post of a picture with husband Wasim Akram.

Shaniera and daughter Aiyla have been stranded in Australia for the last 11 months, while Wasim was in Pakistan. The former cricketer, however, is now in Melbourne with his family.