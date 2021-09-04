 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Sep 04 2021
By
Sports Desk

Watch: Wasim Akram’s emotional video of reunion with daughter after 10 long months

By
Sports Desk

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

A file photo of former cricket star Wasim Akram (from left) with daughter Aiyla Akram and wife Shaniera Akram.
A file photo of former cricket star Wasim Akram (from left) with daughter Aiyla Akram and wife Shaniera Akram.

Former national cricket legend Wasim Akram finally reunited in Melbourne, Australia with his wife Shaniera Akram and daughter Aiyla Akram after 10 long months.

Wasim Akram shared a beautiful video clip on Twitter of the reunion with his daughter and we can't stop thinking about how cute it is.

In the video, Aiyla can be seen rushing towards the door to meet her father. She opens it and joyfully jumps into her father's arms for a long hug.

Wasim can be heard saying he missed her very much.

"Finally seeing my daughter after 10 months apart! Thank you @iamshaniera for raising such a beautiful little princess while we have been apart #HappyDays #Australia," the former cricketer captioned the emotional reunion video.

Pakistan-based Australian social worker Shaniera Akram retweeted her husband's post, captioning it, "MashAllah".

Earlier this week, Shaniera had posted on Instagram saying she is counting down the days until she can reunite with husband Wasim Akram.

The couple had been apart for 10 long months due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

"2 more days to go till we are back together again! Hang on @wasimakramliveofficial," Shaniera had captioned her Instagram post of a picture with husband Wasim Akram.

Shaniera and daughter Aiyla have been stranded in Australia for the last 11 months, while Wasim was in Pakistan. The former cricketer, however, is now in Melbourne with his family.

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan squad to undergo COVID-19 testing tomorrow

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan squad to undergo COVID-19 testing tomorrow
Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Guinness World Records for recognising him as record breaker

Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Guinness World Records for recognising him as record breaker

Twitter salutes Haider Ali for grabbing gold to make Pakistan proud

Twitter salutes Haider Ali for grabbing gold to make Pakistan proud
T20 World Cup: Inzamam wants Shan Masood to open for Pakistan

T20 World Cup: Inzamam wants Shan Masood to open for Pakistan
Should Sarfaraz Ahmed be selected for the T20 World Cup?

Should Sarfaraz Ahmed be selected for the T20 World Cup?
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: Pakistan's Haider Ali makes history by winning gold medal

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: Pakistan's Haider Ali makes history by winning gold medal

Pakistani para-athlete Haider Ali to be in action at World Para Athletics Championship tomorrow

Pakistani para-athlete Haider Ali to be in action at World Para Athletics Championship tomorrow
Indian cricket team may be under pressure in ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam

Indian cricket team may be under pressure in ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam
Pak vs NZ: Schedule, match timings, venues, squads, and other details

Pak vs NZ: Schedule, match timings, venues, squads, and other details
Replacing Sarfaraz with young players a good decision: Sikander Bakht

Replacing Sarfaraz with young players a good decision: Sikander Bakht
'I want results': Ramiz Raja meets Babar Azam ahead of T20 World Cup

'I want results': Ramiz Raja meets Babar Azam ahead of T20 World Cup
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test tour to Australia

Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test tour to Australia

Latest

view all