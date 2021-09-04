Camilla becoming ‘even more important’ to Queen Elizabeth after Megxit

Camilla has reportedly started to become ‘even more important’ to the Queen ever since Megxit.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Marlene Koeing and during her interview with Express, she was quoted saying, “We cannot forget the Duchess of Cornwall.”

“She's the future Queen Consort, no matter what anybody says. And she has just been the support Charles has needed.”

For those unversed, Camilla has been tasked with managing several of Queen Elizabeth’s charities, as a patron. Such as, Beanstalk, Battersea Dog and Cats Home, Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity and SafeLives.

Thus, “I think we cannot forget about all the work that she's done. But in the next few years, you also have Princess Anne and other royals, they're getting older, and there really is no younger base.”