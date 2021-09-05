3 dead, at least 20 injured in Quetta suicide bomb attack

QUETTA: Three people were killed and at least 20 were injured Sunday morning when a suicide bomb blast took place at Mastung Road, confirmed DIG Quetta.



Police, law enforcement agencies and rescue officials arrived at the area after the blast. The injured have been shifted to the Sheikh Zaid hospital, confirmed police.

Police said the suicide bomber had rammed his motorcycle into the vehicle of a law enforcement agency.

Shortly after the blast, a bomb disposal unit had arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation into the attack.