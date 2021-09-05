 
Sunday Sep 05 2021
SASalman Ashraf

3 dead, at least 20 injured in Quetta suicide bomb attack

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

QUETTA: Three people were killed and at least 20 were injured Sunday morning when a suicide bomb blast took place at Mastung Road, confirmed DIG Quetta. 

Police, law enforcement agencies and rescue officials arrived at the area after the blast. The injured have been shifted to the Sheikh Zaid hospital, confirmed police. 

Police said the suicide bomber had rammed his motorcycle into the vehicle of a law enforcement agency. 

Shortly after the blast, a bomb disposal unit had arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation into the attack.

Pakistan logs over 3,700 new coronavirus cases, 61 deaths

Sindh to start COVID-19 vaccination drive at schools, colleges from tomorrow

Engagement with Afghans will reinforce security, prevent mass exodus: PM Imran Khan

Judge takes FIA to task over delay in probe into Shahbaz, Hamza's alleged money laundering

Zahir Jaffer an alcoholic, not mentally unstable: CEO Therapy Works

Citizens awaiting second COVID jab can go to vaccination centres on Sundays without SMS: NCOC

Bilawal, Shahbaz agree to put united front on ECP appointments

Power outages persist in Karachi as torrential rain causes 200 feeders to trip

Fake notifications: UHS issues student alert

PIA plane grounded after nose wheel damaged at Islamabad airport

DG ISI arrives in Kabul to hold talks with Taliban on security, safe evacuation: sources

ECP turns down PTI request to deploy army in cantonment board elections

