pakistan
Sunday Sep 05 2021
Web Desk

Sindh to start COVID-19 vaccination drive at schools, colleges from tomorrow

Web Desk

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Students of grade 9 and above will get Covid-19 jabs from tomorrow in Sindh. Photo: file
  • Students enrolled in grades 9 and 10, and above would be offered vaccination against Covid-19 during the drive.
  • Consent certificates would be obtained from the parents for vaccination of their children.
  • Shah says vaccination had brought life back to normal in developed countries around the world. 

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to launch a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in schools and colleges from September 6 (tomorrow), The News reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah on Saturday, which was attended by School Education Secretary Akbar Leghari, College Education Secretary Syed Khalid Haider Shah and other officers.

The meeting decided that all students enrolled in grades 9 and 10, and above would be vaccinated against Covid-19 and the consent certificate would be obtained from their parents in this regard. 

Addressing private school owners and parents, the minister said that if administrators and parents of privately managed schools did not want their schools to close for an extended period, they should support this vaccination drive.

Shah said vaccination had brought life back to normal in developed countries around the world. All parents’ organisations and private school associations would be taken into confidence so that the risk of educational disruption could be minimized, he added.

Vaccinations made mandatory for students

Earlier on August 31, the Sindh Education and Literacy Department had made vaccination mandatory for students of classes 9, 10 and intermediate part I and II.

An official notification issued by the education department had stated that the concerned students, across all the public and private educational institutes in the province, must be inoculated against COVID-19.

Educational institutes had been directed to cooperate with relevant DHOs for student vaccinations and provide space and necessary facilities to the Health Department teams for the purpose.

