Karachi likely to receive light rain today, says Met Office

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light rain in several areas of the city today (Sunday) after torrential rains left roads flooded in the metropolis a couple of days ago.

Karachi is likely to receive light rain today, according to the Met Office's forecast, as the monsoon system still persists in the south-east part of the city.

“Rain, strong winds and thundershowers are expected at isolated places in lower Sindh and Kashmir today,” forecast the weather department.



Heavy rain in some parts of the city, on Saturday, wreaked havoc on the transmission and distribution system of K-Electric, as around 200 feeders of the power company tripped out of 1,900 that supply power to the city.

Roads were flooded in almost every part of the city, especially in DHA Phase-II, where water started entering homes. The road between Wilayat Shah Mazar and Murtaza Chowrangi was also flooded as the Malir River stared overflowing after three days of torrential rain.

According to the Met Department, the highest volume of rainfall, 75mm, was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed on Saturday.