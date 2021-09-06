UN says Taliban assure of cooperation in tackling looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

People wait for hours to withdraw money from a bank in Kabul, Photo: AP

The Afghan Taliban have assured the UN of security of aid workers and people's access to the relief goods.

More than 180 million people are currently facing humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Senior Taliban officials met in Kabul on Sunday with the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs.

WASHINGTON: The Taliban have assured the United Nations (UN) of cooperation in tackling what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a "looming humanitarian catastrophe" in Afghanistan.



In a statement, a UN spokesperson said that at the request of the UN Secretary-General, Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, is currently in Kabul.

He met with Mullah Baradar and the leadership of the Taliban to engage with the authorities on humanitarian issues.

In this meeting, Griffiths reiterated the humanitarian community’s commitment to deliver impartial and independent humanitarian assistance and protection to millions of people in need, the spokesperson said, adding that he emphasized the critical role of women in the delivery of aid and called on all parties to ensure their rights, safety and well-being.



The UN under-secretary-general called for all civilians – especially women and girls and minorities – to be protected at all times. Mr. Griffiths expressed his solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.



“The authorities pledged that the safety and security of humanitarian staff, and humanitarian access to people in need, will be guaranteed and that humanitarian workers – both men and women – will be guaranteed freedom of movement,” read the statement

He maintained that the authorities committed to cooperate with the humanitarian community to ensure assistance is delivered to the people of Afghanistan.

Further meetings are expected in the coming days, the spokesperson added.

An urgent scale-up in funding is required so the lifesaving humanitarian operation can continue, he said, adding that the UN continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.

More than 180 million people are currently facing humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country, he added.



“Now more than ever, the people of Afghanistan need the support and solidarity of the international community,” said the spokesperson.

UN promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul, confirms Taliban

Reuters adds: Senior Taliban officials met in Kabul on Sunday with the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, who promised to maintain assistance for the Afghan people, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban's political office and other officials met Martin Griffiths as Afghanistan faces a potentially catastrophic humanitarian crisis caused by severe drought and a collapsing economy.

"The UN delegation promised continuation of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, saying he would call for further assistance to Afghanistan during the coming meeting of donor countries," Shaheen said on Twitter.

Afghanistan, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been plunged into crisis by the abrupt end of billions of dollars in foreign aid following the collapse of the Western-backed government and the victory of the Taliban last month.

Shaheen said the Taliban assured the UN delegation of "cooperation and provision of needed facilities."

The United Nations is expected to convene an international aid conference in Geneva on Sept. 13 to help avert what U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a "looming humanitarian catastrophe".