 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Sep 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Caught on video: Young man arrested for harassing woman on Lahore street

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 06, 2021

LAHORE: A young man was arrested on charges of harassing women walking on the road in Samanabad, Lahore, Geo News reported, citing police officials, Monday. 

According to the police, a suspect, Yasir, was arrested with the help of closed-circuit television camera footage.

A case has been registered against him and an investigation has been initiated, the police said.

In recent weeks, two disturbing videos, both of which went viral on social media, showing men from Lahore harassing women, have sparked outrage from different echelons of society.

The first video was of the shocking public groping and assault by hundreds of men of a woman making TikTok videos at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day.

Related items

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the Supreme Court had taken notice of the Minar-e-Pakistan assault case, after which more than 150 people were arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

Thousands of women across Pakistan had not yet healed from the Minar-e-Pakistan public assault incident when another video, showing a Pakistani man sexually harassing a woman, went viral on social media.

Two women, with a child seated between them at the back of a Qingqi rickshaw were seen in the video clip. The women were visibly disturbed at the sight of a couple of motorcyclists hounding the rickshaw, catcalling and leering at them.

One man jumped onto the rickshaw, out of nowhere, and forcibly kissed one of the women. Startled, she and the woman beside her screamed but no one intervened.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan records 3,613 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan records 3,613 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Pakistan marks Defence Day with patriotic zeal and fervour

Pakistan marks Defence Day with patriotic zeal and fervour
Defence Day: Will continue to expose real face of radicalised India, vows PM Imran Khan

Defence Day: Will continue to expose real face of radicalised India, vows PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan, Saudi crown prince agree world must 'step up engagement' with Afghans: PM Office

PM Imran Khan, Saudi crown prince agree world must 'step up engagement' with Afghans: PM Office
Sindh seeks making vaccination certificates mandatory for banking services

Sindh seeks making vaccination certificates mandatory for banking services
Bilawal takes anti-govt fight to Punjab with call for jiyalas to 'rise'

Bilawal takes anti-govt fight to Punjab with call for jiyalas to 'rise'
PML-N only party in country that talks about Constitution: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

PML-N only party in country that talks about Constitution: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Afghan neighbours huddle highlights importance of country's peace to regional stability

Afghan neighbours huddle highlights importance of country's peace to regional stability
Four tourists killed, three injured as vehicle turns turtle in Gorakh Hill Station

Four tourists killed, three injured as vehicle turns turtle in Gorakh Hill Station
ISI Chief Gen Faiz Hameed meets Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Taliban leaders in Kabul

ISI Chief Gen Faiz Hameed meets Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Taliban leaders in Kabul
Girl dies after three men allegedly gang-rape her in Gujrat

Girl dies after three men allegedly gang-rape her in Gujrat
$500 million loss to national exchequer in 3 months proof of govt's crimes: Shahbaz Sharif

$500 million loss to national exchequer in 3 months proof of govt's crimes: Shahbaz Sharif

Latest

view all