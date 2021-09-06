Caught on video: Young man arrested for harassing woman on Lahore street

LAHORE: A young man was arrested on charges of harassing women walking on the road in Samanabad, Lahore, Geo News reported, citing police officials, Monday.



According to the police, a suspect, Yasir, was arrested with the help of closed-circuit television camera footage.

A case has been registered against him and an investigation has been initiated, the police said.

In recent weeks, two disturbing videos, both of which went viral on social media, showing men from Lahore harassing women, have sparked outrage from different echelons of society.

The first video was of the shocking public groping and assault by hundreds of men of a woman making TikTok videos at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the Supreme Court had taken notice of the Minar-e-Pakistan assault case, after which more than 150 people were arrested with the help of CCTV footage.



Thousands of women across Pakistan had not yet healed from the Minar-e-Pakistan public assault incident when another video, showing a Pakistani man sexually harassing a woman, went viral on social media.



Two women, with a child seated between them at the back of a Qingqi rickshaw were seen in the video clip. The women were visibly disturbed at the sight of a couple of motorcyclists hounding the rickshaw, catcalling and leering at them.

One man jumped onto the rickshaw, out of nowhere, and forcibly kissed one of the women. Startled, she and the woman beside her screamed but no one intervened.