Anger in Pakistan over Minar-e-Pakistan incident

NA Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif says he is "deeply disturbed" at the harassment of a young woman by hundreds of people at Greater Iqbal Park.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto slams the incident and asks the government to bring those responsible to the book.

PTI's Faisal Javed says PM Imran Khan will not tolerate any type of violence and barbaric acts against humanity.

ISLAMABAD: The Minar-e-Pakistan incident on August 14, in which a woman was assaulted by a mob, has sparked a wave of anger and resentment across the country.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking a woman as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.

A case has been registered against 400 people allegedly involved in the incident.

The victim, along with her friends, was making a TikTok video in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked the woman.



Key politicians, celebrities and renowned personalities have condemned the incident and said that it has brought shame to Pakistan.

Reacting to the incident, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that he is "deeply disturbed" at the harassment of a young woman her companions by hundreds of people at Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore.

“What is more worrying is the direction our society is headed in. The recent anti-women incidents are a reminder that malaise is deep-rooted. Very shameful!” he said.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has slammed the incident and asked the government to bring those responsible to the book.

“The assault of a young woman by a mob at #minarepakistan should shame every Pakistani. It speaks to a rot in our society,” the PPP leader said.

He said that those responsible must be brought to justice.

“The women of Pakistan feel insecure and it is all our responsibility to ensure safety and equal rights to all,” he added.



Meanwhile, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that her ministry is in touch with Punjab authorities "to ensure strict action" against the perpetrators of the condemnable attack.

"Arrests made, FIRs done. MOHR following up," she wrote.

She called for a change in violent behavioural patterns in the people of Pakistan, saying that while laws exist and effective implementation will certainly prove to be a deterrent, but mindsets also have to change.

"That is the challenge we are now focusing on along with law implementation," she said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former special assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari has said that the premier has personally spoken to the inspector general of police for Punjab about the incident.

“Police is catching all culprits involved in manhandling of female TikToker in Lahore and those damaging statue of Ranjit Singh at Lahore Fort. These are gross violations of laws and social norms," he said, adding that the government will not spare a single person involved in the incidents.



PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan also condemned the incident and said that PM Imran Khan"will not tolerate any type of violence and barbaric acts against humanity".

“Culprits of these crimes will be severely punished. The government is committed to stand up for victims of violence and abuse,” he added.

Punjab government spokesman Fayyazul Hassan Chohan also condemned the Minar-e-Pakistan incident and said the culprits are being identified through video footage.

“The incident of assault on a woman in Greater Iqbal Park is a shameful act which has brought shame to the society,” Fayyaz Chohan said in a statement.

Citizen shares own horror story

The Twitterverse banded together to share many of their own horror stories.

One woman, recalled an incident just one day prior to the Minar-e-Pakistan one, which occurred as she was holidaying with her family in Murree.

"Approximately on a minute's walk away from the hotel room, a group of 50-60 boys surrounded us in a way that we were jam-packed among them. Groping, touching and what not. Even the police officer standing at the corner didn't say anything," she said.

Punjab CM takes notice



Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the harassment of the woman in Greater Iqbal Park and ordered the earliest possible arrest of the suspects.

The chief minister said it was a very regrettable incident and it was a collective responsibility to provide justice to the affected woman.

IG Punjab vows justice

While talking to Geo Pakistan, DIG Investigations Shariq Jamal Khan said the police were taking the case as a challenge and promised to take it to a just end.

The police officer said the investigations were underway after the case was filed. “We have the videos and the experts are analysing them as it is a technical process to ascertain who was doing what.”

Jamal said the case is "very strong" and that they have also recorded the statement of the victim.

The incident

In yet another terrifying episode of violence against women, a woman in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park was assaulted by hundreds of men on August 14.

The victim, along with her friends, was making a TikTok video in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked the woman.

The victim told the police that the men groped her, tore off her clothes, beat her, and tossed her in the air. In addition, they robbed her of Rs15,000, snatched her mobile phone and took off her gold ring and studs.

Out of hundreds of men, many of who just stood there and even made a video, only one person came to the woman's rescue and helped her get out of the park.