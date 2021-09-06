 
Monday Sep 06 2021
Panjshir resistance leader calls for 'national uprising for freedom' in Afghanistan

Monday Sep 06, 2021

  • National Resistance Front (NRF) leader Ahmad Massoud's statement comes after Taliban take control of Panjshir.
  • "Wherever you are, inside or outside, I call on you to begin a national uprising for the dignity, freedom and prosperity of our country," says Ahmad Massoud.
  • Pictures on social media show Taliban members standing in front of Panjshir provincial governor’s compound gate. 

Ahmad Massoud — leader of Afghan opposition group National Resistance Front (NRF) on Monday called for a "national uprising" against the Taliban.

In an audio message sent to the media, the leader of the resistance movement in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley said: "Wherever you are, inside or outside, I call on you to begin a national uprising for the dignity, freedom and prosperity of our country."

The statement comes after Talban claimed that they have gained complete control over the Panjshir province.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid Monday said the group has taken complete control of the Panjshir province after intense clashes between the group and National Resistance Front (NRF) broke out over the last couple of days in the contested valley.

Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing outside the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound.

However, the claim was contested by the resistance forces in Panjshir, that said that reports of the Taliban taking complete control of the restive valley were "untrue."

"NRF forces are stationed at all key positions on the valley to continue the battle," said the resistance forces. "The struggle for justice, freedom will continue against the Taliban and their partners."

