Pak vs NZ: Why will DRS not be used during series?

KARACHI: There will be no Decision Review System (DRS) available to the teams if match officials make any mistake during Pakistan’s home series against New Zealand this month.

The PCB confirmed on Thursday that DRS would not be used during three ODIs and five T20Is between Pakistan and New Zealand starting from September 17.

While there was no official mention of reasons in PCB’s press release, sources confirmed to Geo News that PCB was forced to drop DRS from umpiring protocols for the series due to the unavailability of operators.

“It is not just about the availability of technology, it is also about the availability of people who can use the technology according to the described method,” the source said.

“It is important to have ICC-approved DRS operators in international events and operators were not available during the period, that’s why the PCB has dropped DRS from the series,” it added.

However, the source was hopeful that the PCB will manage to have the technology and its operators during the two-match T20I series against England next month.