 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pak vs NZ: Why will DRS not be used during series?

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

— AFP/File
— AFP/File

  • Decision Review System to not be used as ICC-approved operators are not available, source says.
  • "It is important to have ICC-approved DRS operators in international events," source says.
  • PCB confirmed earlier DRS will not be used during 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is between Pakistan, New Zealand.

KARACHI: There will be no Decision Review System (DRS) available to the teams if match officials make any mistake during Pakistan’s home series against New Zealand this month.

The PCB confirmed on Thursday that DRS would not be used during three ODIs and five T20Is between Pakistan and New Zealand starting from September 17.

While there was no official mention of reasons in PCB’s press release, sources confirmed to Geo News that PCB was forced to drop DRS from umpiring protocols for the series due to the unavailability of operators.

“It is not just about the availability of technology, it is also about the availability of people who can use the technology according to the described method,” the source said.

“It is important to have ICC-approved DRS operators in international events and operators were not available during the period, that’s why the PCB has dropped DRS from the series,” it added.

However, the source was hopeful that the PCB will manage to have the technology and its operators during the two-match T20I series against England next month.

More From Sports:

Eng vs Ind: Fifth Test cancelled owing to COVID-19 concerns just hours before the match

Eng vs Ind: Fifth Test cancelled owing to COVID-19 concerns just hours before the match
Teams may refuse to play Afghanistan at T20 World Cup, says Australian captain

Teams may refuse to play Afghanistan at T20 World Cup, says Australian captain
Watch: American cricketer Jaskran Malhotra hits 6 sixes in an over

Watch: American cricketer Jaskran Malhotra hits 6 sixes in an over
T20 World Cup: ACB has accepted Rashid Khan’s resignation, say Afghan Taliban

T20 World Cup: ACB has accepted Rashid Khan’s resignation, say Afghan Taliban
Pak vs NZ: Pakistan left high and dry as BCCI snaps up DRS company for IPL

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan left high and dry as BCCI snaps up DRS company for IPL
Pakistan grants visas to Indian team for tennis championship

Pakistan grants visas to Indian team for tennis championship
T20 World Cup: Pakistan not in an 'ideal situation', admits Shadab Khan

T20 World Cup: Pakistan not in an 'ideal situation', admits Shadab Khan
Teams could boycott T20 World Cup over Afghanistan: Paine

Teams could boycott T20 World Cup over Afghanistan: Paine
Inam Butt eyes continuing winning run in World Beach Wrestling series

Inam Butt eyes continuing winning run in World Beach Wrestling series
Mohammad Asif to miss Asian snooker, World 6 Reds championships

Mohammad Asif to miss Asian snooker, World 6 Reds championships
ICC concerned about ban on Women’s Cricket in Afghanistan

ICC concerned about ban on Women’s Cricket in Afghanistan
Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Nawaz tests positive for coronavirus

Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Nawaz tests positive for coronavirus

Latest

view all