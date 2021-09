Wait is over for Keanu Reeves fans as the trailer for his new film "The Matrix Resurrections" have been shared. The film is all set to hit the theaters on December 22, 2021.

The trailer shared on Warner Bros. official YouTube channel hit 3 million views within a couple of hours after it was posted.

Directed and written by Lana Wachowski, it is the fourth installment in The Matrix film series featuring Keanu Reeves.