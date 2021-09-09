Inam Butt eyes continuing winning run in World Beach Wrestling series

Inam Butt. — Dean Treml/United World Wrestling/File

KARACHI: Pakistan’s most celebrated wrestler Inam Butt is confident about continuing his winning run in the World Beach Wrestling series 2021 after reaching Greece for the third tournament of this year’s series.



The 32-year-old wrestler from Gujranwala had last week won the gold medal in Italy’s edition of the World Beach Wrestling series, beating Ukraine's Oleksii Yakovchuk in the final.

His next stop in the beach wrestling series is Greece where he’ll be in action for the next two days — Friday and Saturday — at Katerini Beach in Paralia, Greece.

Butt told Geo.tv that he is eying on adding another gold medal to his tally of international golds for the country.

The wrestler, who had also won gold medals in beach wrestling at Dalian 2017 and Sarigerme 2018, said that he is confident of a good show.

“I have arrived in Greece and eying for another medal for my country. InshaAllah, I will do my best and I am hopeful that my partner, Zaman Anwar Khan, will also win the medal for Pakistan,” Butt said after reaching Greece.

“We will try to win not just one, but two medals for the country,” he said while sharing his aim.

Butt is considered to be among the best wrestlers produced by the country. He has, so far, won two Commonwealth Games gold medals, two South Asian Games gold medals, one Asian beach games gold medal, and one world beach games gold medal, in addition to numerous national gold medals.

He will contest in the 90kg category while his teammate Khan will be in action for the 90+kg category during the tournament in Greece.

Butt said that he had trained in Rome after completing his tournament there and has done practice in Greece as well after reaching the venue.

“I am feeling good and confident ahead of my action on Friday,” he said.