health
Friday Sep 10 2021
Pakistan reports minor drop in active cases for third consecutive day

Friday Sep 10, 2021

The total number of deaths from the virus so far stands at 26,580. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Pakistan reports coronavirus positivity rate of 6.03% Friday morning.
  • National Command and Operation Centre says 3,689 new COVID-19 cases detected in last 24 hours.
  • At least 83 people also lost their lives to the virus.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported a minor drop in the number of its active coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day Friday morning. 

The country recorded 91,440 active cases, according to the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Center.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus positivity rate was 6.03%. Since August 24, Pakistan's positivity rate has been under 7% on 16 out of 18 days.

Another 83 people died from coronavirus in Pakistan, data by the NCOC showed. The daily death toll has been hovering around 100 for over a week.

The data revealed that 61,128 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,689 people tested positive for the infection.

The daily case count has mostly been hovering between the 3,000-4,000 range for close to a month now as the country continues its fight against the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Read more: Pakistan records over 4,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time in a week

The total number of deaths from the virus so far stands at 26,580 and the total number of cases has reached 1,197,887, while 1,079,867 people have recovered from the virus so far. 

Pakistan is reporting 3,772 new infections on average each day, 64% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 65,505,999 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 15.1% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 1,163,927 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 38 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

