Friday Sep 10 2021
Web Desk

Watch: Imad Wasim falls onto the pitch, but not before hitting a massive six

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim hits a shot during Jamaica Tallawahs match against  Saint Lucia Kings. — Twitter
Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim hit a massive six on Friday in the 20th over for Jamaica Tallawahs against Saint Lucia Kings to give one final boost to his team as they set up a good score to defend.

The all-rounder was able to score 27 runs in 10 balls with the help of three sixes and one four before Roston Chase was able to send him back to the pavilion.

Watch his impressive shot:

Wasim bowled an impressive inning as he took three wickets in four overs with an economy of 8.50 runs. He conceded three fours and one six.

The Tallawahs were able to beat the Kings by a huge margin of 55 runs in the 24th match of the Caribbean Premier League.

