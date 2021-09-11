Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif's father files complaint in FIA against 'fraud'

Shehroze Kashif waves the Pakistani flag after completing his expedition. — Alpine Adventure Guides

Father of Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, Kashif Suleman, on Saturday said he has filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding "fraud" committed against his family.

Speaking to Geo News, Suleman said that a man, presenting himself as the personal staff of a federal minister, had called his family and expressed the government's desire to give them a car as a gift.

"Under this pretext, we were told to deposit Rs285,000," he said, adding that he is filing a complaint with the FIA for "fraud".

In May Sheroze Kashif, 19, made history by becoming the youngest mountaineer to climb the world's highest peak — Mount Everest. Subsequently, in July, he became the youngest Pakistani to reach the summit of K2, the world’s second highest peak.



Meanwhile, a similar incident of fraud was reported to have occurred with Olympian weightlifter Talha Talib.



Talib was also asked to deposit Rs325,000 under the pretext of a car being gifted to him.

His father then filed a complaint on the Pakistan Citizen Portal.



