pakistan
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif is the youngest mountaineer to summit Mt Everest

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 11, 2021

Shahrooz Kashif waves the Pakistani flag after completing his expedition. Photo: Alpine Adventure Guides

SKARDU: Pakistani mountaineer Sheroze Kashif has made history as he became the youngest mountaineer to climb the world's highest peak — Mount Everest.


Kashif is the fifth Pakistani to summit the peak and has also won the title of the world's youngest climber.

Read more: 10-year-old Pakistani girl becomes youngest to scale 7,000-metre peak

According to sources, Kashif, who is 19 years old, has also climbed Broad Peak before, (8,051 metre), the world’s 12th highest mountain.

He climbed Mount Everest at 5:05 am this morning.

At 8,849 metres, Mount Everest is the highest peak in the world.

