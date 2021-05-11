Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif is the youngest mountaineer to summit Mt Everest

Shahrooz Kashif waves the Pakistani flag after completing his expedition. Photo: Alpine Adventure Guides

SKARDU: Pakistani mountaineer Sheroze Kashif has made history as he became the youngest mountaineer to climb the world's highest peak — Mount Everest.





Kashif is the fifth Pakistani to summit the peak and has also won the title of the world's youngest climber.



Read more: 10-year-old Pakistani girl becomes youngest to scale 7,000-metre peak

According to sources, Kashif, who is 19 years old, has also climbed Broad Peak before, (8,051 metre), the world’s 12th highest mountain.

He climbed Mount Everest at 5:05 am this morning.

At 8,849 metres, Mount Everest is the highest peak in the world.