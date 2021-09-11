 
Saturday Sep 11 2021
By
Web Desk

The Queen to leave Windsor for Buckingham Palace to ‘justify £369m refurb’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly considering a move away from Windsor, in favor of Buckingham Palace to ‘justify her major £369m refurbs’.

This claim has been brought forward by a Sunday Times royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah.

During her interview with True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, she was quoted saying, “I think the plan is for her to stay in Windsor.”

But “I expect we will see more activity with her back at Buckingham Palace as we approach the Platinum Jubilee next year.”

Before concluding she added, “Will she resume residence again at Buckingham Palace? I think she will because I think to justify a £369million publicly-funded refurb, to never have our monarch never live again there, a lot of people might ask what's the point? I think she could possibly resume residence there fully from next year for the Jubilee.”

