Senior Taliban leader Qari Fasihuddin takes charge as new Afghan army chief

Fasihuddin sitting on the chair of Afghan Army Chief. Photo BNA/@BakhtarNA

Afghan state news agency breaks the news on official Twitter account.

The Taliban had announced members of an interim government on September 7.

KABUL: Senior Taliban leader Qari Fasihuddin has taken charge as the new army chief of Afghanistan.

The state Bakhtar News Agency broke the news on their official Twitter account on Tuesday.

BNA posted a picture of Fasihuddin sitting on the chair of the Afghan army chief, saying that the new army chief has taken office.

Read more: Taliban announce first members of new 'acting' govt



The Taliban announced members of an interim government on September 7, three weeks after their takeover of Afghanistan.



