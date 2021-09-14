 
world
Tuesday Sep 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Senior Taliban leader Qari Fasihuddin takes charge as new Afghan army chief

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 14, 2021

Fasihuddin sitting on the chair of Afghan Army Chief. Photo BNA/@BakhtarNA
  • Afghan state news agency breaks the news on official Twitter account.
  • The Taliban had announced members of an interim government on September 7.

KABUL: Senior Taliban leader Qari Fasihuddin has taken charge as the new army chief of Afghanistan.

The state Bakhtar News Agency broke the news on their official Twitter account on Tuesday.

BNA posted a picture of Fasihuddin sitting on the chair of the Afghan army chief, saying that the new army chief has taken office.

Read more: Taliban announce first members of new 'acting' govt

The Taliban announced members of an interim government on September 7, three weeks after their takeover of Afghanistan.


