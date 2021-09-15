Meghan Markle ‘burnt a lot of bridges’ in the UK: report

Experts believe Meghan Markle ended up “burning a lot of bridges” while she was back in the UK.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Neil Sean and during an interview with Sky News Sean said, “What I find quite funny is, it would be a really good test to just sort of see where she could go with this.”



“Look, she's a very ambitious woman, there's nothing wrong with that, I admire her ambition but you also have to have a reality and think where could I go with this.”

“Now, when you look at a lot of the projects that we've got coming up, we've got this animated thing with David Furnish, we've got Prince Harry's book, yes they've got to make money and they've got to live, I get all of that, but everything's really tawdry.”

“They didn't just disappear for a year maybe and thought okay, we'll have a quiet life and then build the bridges back, but they've just gone at it hammer and tongs and over here, Meghan Markle is really, really disliked.”

“They talk about the younger people liking her, that is not the feedback when I'm out on the streets filming.”

“She seems to have burnt a lot of bridges and Prince Harry, to me, looks like a man sat on Mogadon, I don't know what's happened to him but if you saw the GQ speech, you think when's he going to come alive again?”