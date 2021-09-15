 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘burnt a lot of bridges’ in the UK: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

Meghan Markle ‘burnt a lot of bridges’ in the UK: report

Experts believe Meghan Markle ended up “burning a lot of bridges” while she was back in the UK.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Neil Sean and during an interview with Sky News Sean said, “What I find quite funny is, it would be a really good test to just sort of see where she could go with this.”

“Look, she's a very ambitious woman, there's nothing wrong with that, I admire her ambition but you also have to have a reality and think where could I go with this.”

“Now, when you look at a lot of the projects that we've got coming up, we've got this animated thing with David Furnish, we've got Prince Harry's book, yes they've got to make money and they've got to live, I get all of that, but everything's really tawdry.”

“They didn't just disappear for a year maybe and thought okay, we'll have a quiet life and then build the bridges back, but they've just gone at it hammer and tongs and over here, Meghan Markle is really, really disliked.”

“They talk about the younger people liking her, that is not the feedback when I'm out on the streets filming.”

“She seems to have burnt a lot of bridges and Prince Harry, to me, looks like a man sat on Mogadon, I don't know what's happened to him but if you saw the GQ speech, you think when's he going to come alive again?”

More From Entertainment:

Ex Victoria's Secret model said she was fired for gaining half an inch on hips

Ex Victoria's Secret model said she was fired for gaining half an inch on hips
Emmy Awards 2021:List of nominees in key categories

Emmy Awards 2021:List of nominees in key categories
Elton John delays European tour due to hip pain

Elton John delays European tour due to hip pain
'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards

'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's friendship has hit a rough patch: source

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's friendship has hit a rough patch: source
Octavia Spencer apologises to Britney Spears after viral prenup quip

Octavia Spencer apologises to Britney Spears after viral prenup quip
Ed Sheeran on US award shows: 'They have quite an uncomfortable atmosphere'

Ed Sheeran on US award shows: 'They have quite an uncomfortable atmosphere'
'The Morning Show's new season discusses COVID-19 and cancel culture

'The Morning Show's new season discusses COVID-19 and cancel culture
Prince William, Kate focusing on being Queen's rock amid feud with Harry

Prince William, Kate focusing on being Queen's rock amid feud with Harry
Wendy Williams contracts ‘breakthrough case of COVID-19'

Wendy Williams contracts ‘breakthrough case of COVID-19'
Nicki Minaj offered phone call by White House after anti-vax claims on Twitter

Nicki Minaj offered phone call by White House after anti-vax claims on Twitter
Karl Cook reacts to Kaley Cuoco divorce two weeks after couple announced split

Karl Cook reacts to Kaley Cuoco divorce two weeks after couple announced split

Latest

view all