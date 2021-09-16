 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
AFP

Two killed as shallow quake hits China's Sichuan province

By
AFP

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Two killed as shallow quake hits Chinas Sichuan province

BEIJING: Two people were killed when a shallow earthquake struck southwestern China in the early hours of Thursday, triggering the second-highest level of emergency response by rescuers in Sichuan province, state media said.

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude of the quake at 5.4 but the China Earthquake Networks Centre measured it at magnitude 6.0. Both put it at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres (six miles).

It struck around 120 kilometres southwest of the sprawling megacity of Chongqing, which along with its surrounding area is home to around 30 million people.

China Global Television Network (CGTN) said the local government had confirmed two deaths, without specifying where they had been killed or providing further details.

The Xinhua news agency said Luzhou City had sent emergency personnel to the area, without elaborating.

USGS said that "significant damage is likely and the disaster is potentially widespread", in a preliminary assessment.

A powerful 7.9-magnitude quake in Sichuan province in 2008 left 87,000 people dead or missing.

More From World:

11 years on, tragedy for slain MQM leader Imran Farooq’s family continues

11 years on, tragedy for slain MQM leader Imran Farooq’s family continues

Reports of differences among Taliban leaders 'baseless': Anas Haqqani

Reports of differences among Taliban leaders 'baseless': Anas Haqqani
Daesh leader Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi killed in Greater Sahara, claims French president

Daesh leader Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi killed in Greater Sahara, claims French president

Taliban's Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar included in Time's 100 most influential people of 2021

Taliban's Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar included in Time's 100 most influential people of 2021
US envoy says Ghani exit scuttled Afghan power-sharing

US envoy says Ghani exit scuttled Afghan power-sharing
Outcry as Faroe Islands slaughter 1,400 dolphins in a day

Outcry as Faroe Islands slaughter 1,400 dolphins in a day
Russia, China-led security blocs meet on Afghanistan

Russia, China-led security blocs meet on Afghanistan
$12m seized from ex-officials as cash crunch hits Afghanistan

$12m seized from ex-officials as cash crunch hits Afghanistan
President Biden's top aides discouraged abrupt Afghan pullout, book says

President Biden's top aides discouraged abrupt Afghan pullout, book says
Iran starts commercial flights to Afghanistan: al-Alam TV

Iran starts commercial flights to Afghanistan: al-Alam TV
Fact check: Was Ahmad Shah Massoud's grave desecrated by Taliban?

Fact check: Was Ahmad Shah Massoud's grave desecrated by Taliban?
Al Qaeda can take a year or two to rebuild in Afghanistan, say US officials

Al Qaeda can take a year or two to rebuild in Afghanistan, say US officials

Latest

view all