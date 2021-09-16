 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

India termed world's biggest 'misinformation producer': study

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Internet-based sources make up to 91% of all fake news about COVID-19. Photo: Times of India
 Internet-based sources make up to 91% of all fake news about COVID-19. Photo: Times of India

  • Social media is the greatest producer of misinformation, accounting 85% of it, study says.
  • A researcher from the University of Alberta went through 9,657 pieces of misinformation that emerged over a span of a year and a half.
  • India is followed by Brazil which produces 9% of misinformation while USA produces 8.6%.

A recent study has found out that over a span of a year and a half, India has emerged as the biggest centre of misinformation regarding coronavirus, with one out of six bits of fake information being communicated from the country, reported Times of India Thursday.

The study published in Sage journal — conducted by a researcher from the University of Alberta, Canada — suggests that social media is the greatest producer of misinformation, accounting for 85% of it, while internet-based sources make up to 91% of all fake news about COVID-19.

The researcher went through 9,657 pieces of misinformation emerging from 138 nations during the period from January 1, 2020, to March 1, 2021.

The data used is collected from the (Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Network) IFCN website, which currently has the most comprehensive Covid-19 misinformation data collected from all over the world, the publication cited the author of the study, Md Sayeed Al-Zaman as saying.

The study found that among different countries, India is the biggest source of fake news as it produces 16% out of 91% of the fake news on the internet.

Related items

India is followed by Brazil (9%) and the USA (8.6%).

Per the story, Al-Zaman said that he suspects that the weak information and communication infrastructure, less (digital) information literacy and information awareness among people could be the prime reasons for higher COVID-19 misinformation in India.

Misleading information surges when a crisis first appears and reliable data isn’t readily available, he adds. 

More From World:

11 years on, tragedy for slain MQM leader Imran Farooq’s family continues

11 years on, tragedy for slain MQM leader Imran Farooq’s family continues

Reports of differences among Taliban leaders 'baseless': Anas Haqqani

Reports of differences among Taliban leaders 'baseless': Anas Haqqani
Daesh leader Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi killed in Greater Sahara, claims French president

Daesh leader Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi killed in Greater Sahara, claims French president

Taliban's Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar included in Time's 100 most influential people of 2021

Taliban's Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar included in Time's 100 most influential people of 2021
Two killed as shallow quake hits China's Sichuan province

Two killed as shallow quake hits China's Sichuan province
US envoy says Ghani exit scuttled Afghan power-sharing

US envoy says Ghani exit scuttled Afghan power-sharing
Outcry as Faroe Islands slaughter 1,400 dolphins in a day

Outcry as Faroe Islands slaughter 1,400 dolphins in a day
Russia, China-led security blocs meet on Afghanistan

Russia, China-led security blocs meet on Afghanistan
$12m seized from ex-officials as cash crunch hits Afghanistan

$12m seized from ex-officials as cash crunch hits Afghanistan
President Biden's top aides discouraged abrupt Afghan pullout, book says

President Biden's top aides discouraged abrupt Afghan pullout, book says
Iran starts commercial flights to Afghanistan: al-Alam TV

Iran starts commercial flights to Afghanistan: al-Alam TV
Fact check: Was Ahmad Shah Massoud's grave desecrated by Taliban?

Fact check: Was Ahmad Shah Massoud's grave desecrated by Taliban?

Latest

view all