 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi sizzles as mercury climbs to 39.4°C

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

The temperature will likely hover between the range of 35-37°C on Friday. — AFP/File
The temperature will likely hover between the range of 35-37°C on Friday. — AFP/File

  • Humidity was recorded at 43% during the day.
  • PMD forecasts that the weather is likely to remain hot and humid tomorrow.
  • Restoration of sea breeze expected in the city tomorrow morning.

KARACHI: As a heatwave enveloped the metropolis on Thursday, the mercury on the scale climbed to 39.4°C.

Humidity — the amount of moisture in the atmosphere — was recorded at 43% during the day, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

According to the Met Office forecast, the weather is likely to remain hot and humid tomorrow.

The Met Office said the temperature will likely hover between the 35-37°C range. Moreover, the sea breeze is expected to return to the city tomorrow morning.

However, PMD said that due to circulation in the sea, the speed of sea winds will remain low.

On Wednesday, the metropolis recorded the highest temperature in September at night since 2011, at 30.5°C, said the Met Office.

Related items

According to past records, Karachi endured 30.6°C at night on September 5, 2011.

PMD Karachi Director Sardar Sarfaraz said that Karachiites will likely have to endure hot weather conditions for the next three days.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan urges world to recognise reality in Afghanistan at SCO summit

PM Imran Khan urges world to recognise reality in Afghanistan at SCO summit
Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer's confessional statement has no legal status, lawyer tells IHC

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer's confessional statement has no legal status, lawyer tells IHC
I-voting controversy: NADRA chief says ECP response could be due to ‘misunderstanding’

I-voting controversy: NADRA chief says ECP response could be due to ‘misunderstanding’
Police reforms: What went wrong, what went right?

Police reforms: What went wrong, what went right?
'Chinese not happy with current progress of CPEC projects'

'Chinese not happy with current progress of CPEC projects'
Active COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in Pakistan

Active COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in Pakistan
Video: PM Imran Khan shuts down man after he recites critical poetry

Video: PM Imran Khan shuts down man after he recites critical poetry
Punjab to set up regulatory body for private schools: Murad Raas

Punjab to set up regulatory body for private schools: Murad Raas
Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation
Malala urges Pakistan to welcome Afghan refugees, provide children education

Malala urges Pakistan to welcome Afghan refugees, provide children education
Sales tax on toll manufacturing will rest with the Centre: NTC

Sales tax on toll manufacturing will rest with the Centre: NTC
US saying it will reassess relationship with Pakistan 'surprising': FO

US saying it will reassess relationship with Pakistan 'surprising': FO

Latest

view all