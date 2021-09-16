Karachi sizzles as mercury climbs to 39.4°C

The temperature will likely hover between the range of 35-37°C on Friday. — AFP/File

KARACHI: As a heatwave enveloped the metropolis on Thursday, the mercury on the scale climbed to 39.4°C.



Humidity — the amount of moisture in the atmosphere — was recorded at 43% during the day, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

According to the Met Office forecast, the weather is likely to remain hot and humid tomorrow.

The Met Office said the temperature will likely hover between the 35-37°C range. Moreover, the sea breeze is expected to return to the city tomorrow morning.

However, PMD said that due to circulation in the sea, the speed of sea winds will remain low.

On Wednesday, the metropolis recorded the highest temperature in September at night since 2011, at 30.5°C, said the Met Office.

According to past records, Karachi endured 30.6°C at night on September 5, 2011.



PMD Karachi Director Sardar Sarfaraz said that Karachiites will likely have to endure hot weather conditions for the next three days.