sports
Friday Sep 17 2021
By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan's final IX revealed

By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Zahid Mahmood.
RAWALPINDI: Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood has not been included in the final IX selected for the opening match against New Zealand played at Pndi Cricket Stadium today.

The match starts at 2:30pm.

Speaking to Geo News, senior sports journalist Abdul Majid Bhatti said the Pakistani team still has options in the spin bowling department with Shadab Khan and Usman Qaadir - both good bowlers.

Other players who will take the field against the Black Caps include Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakil and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

According to a media report, Pakistan’s team had decided to play at least two wrist-spinners in the first ODI.

It was stated that Pakistan can include three spinners but that was dependent on the wicket condition.

According to a curator at the Pindi Stadium, “the pitch will be dry to start with as well as helpful for the spinners but you never know in a day-night game what would be there. Seamers’ role becomes all the more important under the lights under these heavy conditions. So, to go with three spinners and two seamers will never be a good option.”

“It is a three-match series and we may see some changes for the next two matches. At the moment, we see that these 12 are the best for the series opener,” a team official said.

