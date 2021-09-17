 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Cantonment election 'peaceful' and 'orderly', states FAFEN

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 17, 2021

A woman can be seen casting her vote. — File photo
A woman can be seen casting her vote. — File photo

The election for Pakistan’s cantonment boards were largely peaceful and orderly, although voter turnout was low and only 1% of the contesting candidates were women, noted the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN).

FAFEN, which observed the polls held on September 12 for 39 cantonment boards across the country, called the “controversy-free electoral outcome” a positive sign for Pakistan’s democratic tradition, in a report published on Thursday.

According to its independent observers, the election day was efficiently managed and remained largely peaceful and by law, except for a few incidents of irregularities.

However, of concern to FAFEN was that only one-third of the registered voters came out to vote. It further noted that the participation of women as candidates remained “disconcertingly low”, with only 19 women (1%) contesting the polls out of 1,499 candidates.

Of the 19 women candidates, nine contested independently, three were awarded tickets by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), two by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and one each by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML).

As for the final results, as per the organisation’s data, the PML-N bagged the largest chunk of the polled votes, approximately 27.7%, while the PTI followed closely behind with 26.9% of the votes. Independent candidates gathered 20.9%, PPP 6.3% and TLP 6.1% of the votes polled.

Even though the TLP did not win a single seat, it emerged as the fourth largest party in the election.

The PTI ranked second in terms of the total votes obtained, but it bagged the highest number of seats, therefore 63, followed by PML-N, 59, PPP, 17, and JIP, 7. Independent candidates emerged as winners on 52 seats.

More From Pakistan:

Three terrorist groups still using Afghan territory against Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

Three terrorist groups still using Afghan territory against Pakistan: PM Imran Khan
COAS Gen Bajwa visits GCU Lahore, awards degrees, medals to graduating students

COAS Gen Bajwa visits GCU Lahore, awards degrees, medals to graduating students
Pakistan to exit UK's travel red list on September 22

Pakistan to exit UK's travel red list on September 22
CAA has not received request for Umer Sharif's air ambulance: sources

CAA has not received request for Umer Sharif's air ambulance: sources
UK envoy rejects reports of involvement in cancellation of Pak vs NZ tour

UK envoy rejects reports of involvement in cancellation of Pak vs NZ tour
'Amnesty to terrorist groups insult to victims,' Bilawal tells PM Imran Khan

'Amnesty to terrorist groups insult to victims,' Bilawal tells PM Imran Khan
Private school in hot water with Sindh education department

Private school in hot water with Sindh education department
New Zealand does not have substantive proof of threat: Sheikh Rasheed

New Zealand does not have substantive proof of threat: Sheikh Rasheed
ECP sends 'stern' reply to NADRA on I-Voting

ECP sends 'stern' reply to NADRA on I-Voting
PM Imran Khan urges world to recognise reality in Afghanistan at SCO summit

PM Imran Khan urges world to recognise reality in Afghanistan at SCO summit
Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer's confessional statement has no legal status, lawyer tells IHC

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer's confessional statement has no legal status, lawyer tells IHC
I-voting controversy: NADRA chief says ECP response could be due to ‘misunderstanding’

I-voting controversy: NADRA chief says ECP response could be due to ‘misunderstanding’

Latest

view all