Pakistan reports less than 50 daily COVID-19 deaths for first time in over a month

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded another 40 fatalities from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Monday morning.

This makes it the first time in more than a month that the country has recorded less than 50 deaths from the virus in a single day as the country last reported 46 deaths on August 4.

The positivity rate fell to 4.22%.

According to the NCOC's latest statistics, 51,348 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,167 returned positive.



The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country so far has reached 27,246 and the total number of cases has reached 1,226,008, while 1,135,038 people have recovered from the virus so far.



The number of active cases stands at 63,724. The active cases have fallen consistently over the last week. Among the active cases, 4,840 patients are under critical care.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total active COVID-19 cases stand at 29,761 in Sindh, 22,484 in Punjab, 7,075 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,829 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 329 in Balochistan, 204 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,042 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 2,760 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 47% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 72,986,511 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 16.9% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 837,507 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 52 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.