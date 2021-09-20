 
health
Monday Sep 20 2021
Web Desk

Pakistan reports less than 50 daily COVID-19 deaths for first time in over a month

A health worker wearing protective gear checks a girls temperature, at a walk-through screening and testing facility for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters
A health worker wearing protective gear checks a girl's temperature, at a walk-through screening and testing facility for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters

  • Pakistan reports 40 deaths from COVID-19 in last 24 hours, according to National Command and Operation Center stats.
  • Coronavirus positivity rate falls to 4.22%.
  • As many as 2,167 new infections detected, NCOC data shows.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded another 40 fatalities from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Monday morning.

This makes it the first time in more than a month that the country has recorded less than 50 deaths from the virus in a single day as the country last reported 46 deaths on August 4.

The positivity rate fell to 4.22%.

According to the NCOC's latest statistics, 51,348 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,167 returned positive.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country so far has reached 27,246 and the total number of cases has reached 1,226,008, while 1,135,038 people have recovered from the virus so far.

The number of active cases stands at 63,724. The active cases have fallen consistently over the last week. Among the active cases, 4,840 patients are under critical care.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total active COVID-19 cases stand at 29,761 in Sindh, 22,484 in Punjab, 7,075 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,829 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 329 in Balochistan, 204 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,042 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Read more: Pakistan reports less than 3,000 daily COVID-19 cases for straight week

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 2,760 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 47% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 72,986,511 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 16.9% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 837,507 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 52 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

PM Imran Khan’s UNGA address on Sept 24 will focus on Kashmir issue, Afghanistan

Case registered against unknown men for theft of electricity poles from Thatta-Sujawal bridge

Karachi likely to experience light to moderate rains on Sept 23 and 24: PMD

Explainer: The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Shahbaz Sharif's watch was gifted by his late father, spokesperson responds to Shibli Faraz

EXCLUSIVE: Belligerent Arnab Goswami caught lying about Serena Hotel in Kabul

Pakistan dispatches 278 tonnes of edibles to Afghanistan via Torkham as humanitarian aid

For Quaid's dream to come true, all provinces must be accorded equal respect: Shahbaz

2023 elections will not be held without electoral reforms: Fawad Chaudhry

Unidentified men gun down Kohat police officer

PCB to take tough stance against New Zealand in ICC meeting: sources

PTI's Shehryar Afridi stopped at New York airport for second screening

