entertainment
Monday Sep 20 2021
Kim Kardashian splashed $25k on designer purse for BFF

Monday Sep 20, 2021

It is no secret that the Kardashian Jenner clan are all about lavish gifts and this time Kim Kardashian was the latest to splurge on her friend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians founder treated her special friend and ex-assistant Stephanie Shepherd to a treat on her 32nd birthday.

The reality TV star splashed out on a pricey Hermès Kelly bag, which is said to cost $25000, and the lucky receiver took to her Instagram Stories to thank her saying “Oh and this happened @kimkardashian,” alongside a video of herself opening the designer gift.

“This is so crazy,” she screamed as she saw the purse. 

"Don’t cry," Kim answered, giving her pal a hug.

It seems that Kim was very thoughtful as Stephanie said that she had her eye on the coveted design for a while, as she told her friends, "Oh my god I was going to buy a knockoff."

"Your loyalty and generosity for your friends and family is unmatched," she wrote in another Story, tagging Kim.

