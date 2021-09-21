Makhdoom Tariq nominated as vice-chariman of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission

New Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission vice-chairman Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan.

LONDON: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has nominated Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan as the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission's (POPC) vice-chairman.



A statement from the Punjab Service and General Administration Department, signed by Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Syed Ali Murtaza, notified that Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan has been designated as the POPC vice-chairman under Section 3(2) of the Punjab Overseas Pakistani Commission Act, 2021, with immediate effect.

It further stated that the former POPC vice-chairman, Waseem Akhtar Ramay, who served at the post for three years, has been removed.

Makhdoom Tariq, the winner of the 'Brian Tracy Award of Excellence' in 2019 and the 'Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award' in 2020, is an acclaimed author, philanthropist, and legal expert. He holds a master's degree in law along with a business degree from Northampton University, United Kingdom. He also serves as the UK president of the World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP).

Makhdoom Tariq told Geo News that he is grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab CM Buzdar for placing trust in him to serve overseas Pakistanis.

“Overseas Pakistanis face lots of issues, especially in Punjab," he said, adding that he will use his new position to work towards resolving these issues, as per the vision of PM Imran Khan.

He said that PM Imran Khan values millions of overseas Pakistanis and appreciates their contributions and problems like no one else as he has spent a lot of time overseas.

According to Makhdoom Tariq, the main objectives of the POPC include the welfare of overseas Pakistanis, addressing their genuine complaints which fall within the provision of the Punjab government, protection from land grabbing and similar other hazards, facilitation in their investments, removing hurdles, and assisting in policy decisions on the basis of suggestions received from overseas Pakistanis.

“I will do my best to work towards realising the dream of PM Imran Khan and CM Buzdar,” Tariq said.

POPC is a special Institution within Punjab Services and General Administration Department.

The commission is headed by the Punjab CM, who entrusts his powers to the vice-chairman to run the commission through the commissioner and respective committees.