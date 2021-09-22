 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
By
Suleman Saadat
,
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Payment made for Umer Sharif's air ambulance, Murtaza Wahab confirms

By
Suleman Saadat
,
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

Famed comedian Umar Sharif, currently under treatment at a Karachi hospital for multiple ailments, will be transferred to the United States. File photo
Famed comedian Umar Sharif, currently under treatment at a Karachi hospital for multiple ailments, will be transferred to the United States. File photo

  • Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab says provincial government has paid for air ambulance to take veteran actor Umar Sharif to US for treatment. 
  • Provincial government has paid almost Rs28.4 million for the air ambulance. 
  • However, CAA says it has not received any request for landing of air ambulance.

KARACHI: All preparations to transfer well-known veteran actor and comedian Umar Sharif to the United States for his medical treatment have been completed as Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said the Sindh government has paid for his air ambulance.

An air ambulance is likely to reach Karachi today for the legendary artist, said the Sindh government's spokesperson. He said Rs28.4 million has been paid to relocate Umar Sharif to the US.

However, when contacted, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan said they have not received any request for the landing of an air ambulance so far, according to sources.

The air traffic controlling authority said it would take action on the air ambulance as soon as its air transport department receives a request.

On September 20, the Sindh government, in a letter written to the Ministry of Finance, requested the federal government to allow the air ambulance for Umer Sharif to enter Pakistan's air space. The Sindh health department said that the province will bear all the expenses for the air ambulance.

However, matters related to airspace and aviation come under the federal government, the letter read. According to the letter, the health department urged the federal government to resolve all issues related to an air ambulance "as soon as possible".

Related items

Wahab told Geo News on September 18 that the US government has issued visas to the ailing comedian and his family members for his medical treatment in America.

Umer Sharif’s son Jawad Umer had earlier said that his father would leave for the US for treatment via an air ambulance arranged by the Sindh government.

In a statement yesterday, Zareen Umer, the comedian's wife, had said the preparations for the entertainer's treatment had been completed at United States' George Washington Hospital.

The entertainer's wife said the US government had issued visas to them, and now, there were no hurdles in their departure to the states.

Umer Sharif is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for multiple ailments and had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to expedite his US visa for surgery abroad.

More From Pakistan:

Monsoon system enters Sindh, likely to influence weather from today

Monsoon system enters Sindh, likely to influence weather from today
PTI likely to be major beneficiary of expats’ votes in next elections

PTI likely to be major beneficiary of expats’ votes in next elections
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate under 5% for fifth consecutive day

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate under 5% for fifth consecutive day
Qureshi says Taliban govt heading towards inclusivity

Qureshi says Taliban govt heading towards inclusivity
Pakistan wants to 'break out of cyclical pattern' that defined ties with US: Qureshi

Pakistan wants to 'break out of cyclical pattern' that defined ties with US: Qureshi
Makhdoom Tariq nominated as vice-chariman of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission

Makhdoom Tariq nominated as vice-chariman of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission

Opposition, govt agree to form committee on electoral reforms

Opposition, govt agree to form committee on electoral reforms
Girls continue to outperform boys in AKU-EB examinations 2021

Girls continue to outperform boys in AKU-EB examinations 2021
NA sees heated exchange between Opposition, treasury over termination of govt employees

NA sees heated exchange between Opposition, treasury over termination of govt employees
Failure to form inclusive govt will lead to civil war in Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan

Failure to form inclusive govt will lead to civil war in Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan
Taliban to arrest, disarm fighters who removed Pakistan flag from aid truck

Taliban to arrest, disarm fighters who removed Pakistan flag from aid truck
Karachi University postpones BA, BSC exams on Sept 22

Karachi University postpones BA, BSC exams on Sept 22

Latest

view all