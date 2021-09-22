PM Imran Khan advises T20 World Cup squad to perform well

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

National squad for T20 World Cup meets PM Imran Khan after NZ, England abandon Pakistan tours.

PM Imran Khan advises the team to perform well in the World Cup

Imran Khan, 1992 World Cup-winning captain, shares his experiences with players to boost their morale.

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting with the T20 World Cup Squad, Prime Minister Imran Khan advised the team to perform well in the upcoming international cricket event.

The national squad for the T20 World Cup Wednesday arrived at the Prime Minister House to meet PM Imran Khan, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the recent big blow suffered by the PCB after New Zealand and England abruptly called off their Pakistan tours.

“A person can change its fate with his efforts and hard work,” the prime minister said as he met the squad, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, Senator Faisal Javed, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, in attendance.

He said that “there are two ways, one of which leads to money while the other leads to respect [...] and you have to break the idol of money,” said the premier while advising the team to play for the team and nation.

He said that the entire nation has its eyes on the team for the T20 World Cup.



Encouraging the team to play well, the premier said that Pakistan doesn’t lack talent and the entire world agrees with it. “When you enter the ground, enter with self-confidence and the determination to win."

He said that the team which plays to avoid defeat never wins.

Recalling his days in the Pakistani cricket team, PM Imran Khan said that the team fought against unfavourable conditions and won the 1992 World Cup.

“We introduced the attacking technique in cricket,” he said.

He advised the squad to mentally strengthen itself and learn to enjoy the game instead of succumbing to pressure. "Become a strong team and work on taking wickets."

‘Play for country instead of playing for self-interest’

Meanwhile, briefing the media after the meeting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that the premier motivated the team for the World Cup.

He said that PM Imran Khan advised the team to not enter the ground with the fear of losing.

“PM Imran Khan told the team that they have to break the idol of money and fear,” Faisal said.

Moreover, SAPM Gill said that the prime minister guided the team to play the game for the country instead of playing it for self-interest.

He said that PM Imran Khan stressed the need for unity in the team and bringing about improvements in fielding.

“PM Imran Khan told the team to leave the aspects of honour and humiliation to the Almighty and perform well on the ground,” Gill said.

'Pakistan will to take action against England, NZC'



A day earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry had said that Pakistan will consult legal experts to take action against the England and New Zealand cricket boards after they cancelled tours which cost the Pakistan Television (PTV) millions of rupees.

In a tweet, he had said that consultations would be held with lawyers for taking legal action against the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

The minister had said that an international lobby was working against Pakistan. He had said those who want to force Pakistan to surrender before them never succeed and they should end their misconception as early as possible.