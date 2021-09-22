 
CAA decides to suspend PIA's airport services due to non-payment of dues

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

A PIA plane can be seen in this file photo.
  • PIA will not be given bridges to board passengers from November.
  • The national carrier will not be able to get power supply for the aircraft.
  • The CAA will receive service charges from passengers directly from October 1.

LAHORE: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to stop the provision of airport services to Pakistan International Airline (PIA) owing to non-payment of dues, Geo News reported Wednesday.

According to a notification issued in this regard, PIA will not be given bridges to board passengers from November onwards.

"Moreover, PIA will not be able to get power supply for the aircraft," the CAA said.

It is pertinent to mention that the national carrier owes Rs127 billion to the aviation authority.

The notification added that PIA has been banned from collecting airport charges from passengers as the CAA will collect airport charges from the passengers directly, starting October 1.

The notification read: "Despite promises, PIA has not paid a monthly instalment of Rs250 million.

