Sindh directs authorised officers to 'take keen interest' in checking vaccination cards

A citizen holds his vaccination card. Photo Geo.tv

Sindh chief secretary directs authorised officers to "take a keen interest" in checking vaccination cards.

Action taken by officers against violators to be reported on a daily basis.

Notification makes instructions a "top most priority" for the concerned officials.



KARACHI: The Sindh chief secretary on Wednesday directed authorised officers to "take a keen interest" in checking vaccination cards of citizens, as ordered in a Home Department notification issued last week.

A notification issued by the Home Department stated while referring to the order dated September 15, 2021, that “carrying of vaccination cards at different places across the province has been made mandatory and inspection of vaccination cards has been entrusted to the Law Enforcement Agencies”.

It stated that the chief secretary has observed that neither the divisional, district administration, and LEA personnel were taking interest in ensuring that the citizens carry vaccination cards, nor any legal action or fine was being imposed by the authorised officers over a violation of orders.

“Therefore, worthy Sindh chief secretary has directed the authorised officers and law enforcement personnel to take a keen interest in checking the vaccination cards of the concerned persons, and the violators must be taken to task under the law as authorised in the above-mentioned order,” read the notification.

It further stated that these actions against the violators may be reported to the Home Department and chief secretary via deputy secretary on a daily basis by 10pm, for their performance to be judged.

The notification made the aforementioned instructions a "top most priority" for the concerned officials.

Moreover, a copy of the earlier order was also attached with the current directives, according to which, certain coronavirus-related restrictions in Sindh in pursuance of National Command and Operation Centre guidelines are to be followed starting September 14.



The guidelines and restrictions are as follows:

All the trade and business activities will be allowed to function till 10pm.

Essential services, such as pharmacies, medical stores, other medical facilities, and vaccination centres; petrol pumps, CNG stations, LPG shops; tandoors, and milk shops, are exempt from the restricted timings and will function 24 hours a day for the entire week.

All services and activities allowed to operate will be subjected to compulsory mask-wearing and carrying of vaccination cards.



Safe days

All trade and business activities will observe a safe day once a week, with Karachi's designated day on Sunday, and other divisions of the province's day on Friday.

Dining

Indoor and outdoor dining will be allowed till 11:59pm, with indoor dining is limited to only 50% occupancy of vaccinated individuals.

Takeaways, drive through and home deliveries are allowed 24 hours a day day and subjected to the implementation of all standard operating procedures.

Weddings and events

Indoor weddings and events will be allowed with a maximum of 200 vaccinated guests, while outdoor weddings and events will be allowed with a maximum limit of 400 vaccinated guests, under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Transport and offices

All the public transport will be allowed to function with an occupancy level of 50%, while the railways shall continue to operate with a maximum occupancy of 70%. There will be a complete ban on the serving of snacks to passengers in all public transport services including domestic air travel.

For offices and establishments, 100% attendance will be allowed during normal working hours.

Tourism

The federating units will ensure a policy of controlled tourism for only vaccinated people.

Other activities

Shrines will be allowed to reopen at the discretion of divisional/district administrations with consultation of health and Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department; indoor gyms will remain open for vaccinated individuals only; amusement and recreation activities will be allowed with 50% occupancy, while cinemas and sports activities will remain closed.



