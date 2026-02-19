At least seven killed as first-floor gas blast brings down part of building in Karachi

Rescue workers use a search cam to look for survivors as they go through the rubble of a five-storey residential building, which collapsed in Karachi, on July 4, 2025. — Reuters

Part of the building collapses after first-floor blast.

10-year-old girl and 60-year-old man among the dead.

Rescue operation continues; two people may still be trapped.

KARACHI: At least six people were killed and 12 others injured after a gas leak triggered an explosion in a three-storey residential building in Soldier Bazaar No 3, rescue officials said on Friday.

The blast occurred on the first floor on Thursday night, causing part of the building to collapse, rescue sources on the ground said and added that all the available resources were being used in the search operation.

Police said initial information suggests the explosion was caused by a gas leak, possibly from a cylinder or a gas suction machine.

Rescue teams launched a search operation and pulled several people from the rubble. A 10-year-old girl, identified as Nazia, and a 60-year-old man, Mohammad Riaz, were among those killed.

The body of a woman was also recovered, while the identification of another victim was underway.

Officials said a 14-year-old girl was rescued in an injured condition. Children were among the wounded, who were shifted to the hospital.

Two people are still believed to be trapped under the debris. Rescue authorities said narrow streets around the building were making the operation difficult.

Police cordoned off the area and tightened security as search efforts continued.