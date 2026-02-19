Pakistan won't hesitate to strike again if Kabul doesn't guarantee peace: Asif

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif. — AFP/File

India waging "proxy war" on Pakistan via militant attacks: Asif.

Defence minister emphasises that war with India still “a possibility”.

Asif says terrorism present in Pakistan due to Kabul's "non-seriousness".

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has made it categorically clear Pakistan's readiness to strike again if authorities in Kabul fail to provide credible assurances of peace, The News reported.

"Pakistan won’t hesitate to conduct new strikes on Afghanistan, unless someone in Kabul can underwrite peace," the minister told France 24 on Wednesday.

Islamabad and Kabul engaged in border clashes last year in October after the Afghan Taliban and militants launched unprovoked attacks against Pakistan’s border posts.

The resulting clashes led to the killing of over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred defending the motherland.

Pakistan also conducted "precision strikes" deep inside Afghanistan, targeting terrorists in Kandahar province and Kabul. However, despite many rounds of talks, both countries failed to reach a ceasefire due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits.

The defence czar accused India of waging a "proxy war" against Pakistan via militant attacks, saying that New Delhi and Kabul, as well as militant outfits, "are on the same page."

He said Islamabad and New Delhi have not in direct or indirect contact with each other since India and Pakistan’s May 2025 armed conflict. Asif emphasised that war with India was still “a possibility”.

He said some “friendly countries” had tried to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan amid increasing tensions.

“But these attempts did not really produce any results,” Asif said.

Addressing the security situation in Pakistan and the recent bombing of a mosque in the capital Islamabad, the defence minister claimed that “almost all the franchises of terrorism” are present in Pakistan “because of the non-seriousness of the Kabul government towards curbing terrorism”, adding that complicity would be a better word.

Asif ruled out the possibility of Pakistan establishing diplomatic relations with Israel, saying such a move may be considered in the future if Palestinians secure an independent homeland for themselves.

Pakistan does not have diplomatic relations with Israel and maintains a firm policy of non-recognition, rooted in its support for an independent Palestinian state in the Middle East with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

When asked whether Pakistan will "normalise" relations with Israel similar to some other Muslim states, Asif answered: “I don’t see this option even being considered by Pakistan.”

The defence minister said Pakistan could "maybe" consider establishing ties with Israel in the future once Palestinians have the right of self-determination in the Middle East and their own homeland.

"So this [recognition] is something, you know, it’s not on the cards at all," he said.

He also spoke about the situation in Gaza, saying that Pakistan is ready to contribute to an international peace force if the conditions are ripe.

Asif stressed that this would depend on "what sort of terms of reference are drafted for that peace force". He pointed out that Pakistan has significant experience as a contributor to the United Nations peacekeeping forces and said that participating in the Gaza force would be a "good opportunity" to try to reach a two-state solution in the Middle East.