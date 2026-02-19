Israel's violations threaten lasting peace, resolution 2803 must be implemented, Dar tells UN

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addresses the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York, US, on February 19, 2026. —X/ForeignOfficePk

Pakistan joins 8 Arab, Islamic states to uphold international law, ceasefire.

Full implementation of UNSC resolution 2803 crucial for ending hostilities.

Supports Palestinian self-determination, Gaza recovery, peace board.

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the UN Security Council (UNSC) that Pakistan supports US-led efforts, including US President Donald Trump’s 'Board of Peace' initiative, to advance a ceasefire and peace process in Gaza.

“Pakistan, as part of the group of eight Arab Islamic countries, has joined the 'Board of Peace' in support of its mandate as endorsed by resolution 2803,” Dar said, addressing the august forum.

He confirmed Pakistan’s participation in tomorrow’s inaugural meeting, saying the country engages “with a firm conviction that sustained diplomacy anchored in international law… provides the only viable pathway to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the United States to attend the 'Board of Peace' meeting, as Pakistan seeks clarity over the proposed International Stabilisation Force (ISF) for the war-torn enclave.

The prime minister will participate in the February 19 meeting in Washington, where delegations from at least 20 countries are expected. DPM Dar will also attend the session.

Addressing the UN session, Dar further said," We are meeting today at a critical juncture. Intensified diplomatic efforts are underway to consolidate the ceasefire, alleviate the sufferings of Palestinians, and advance implementation of the comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict endorsed by Security Council resolution 2803.”

He criticised Israel’s “continued ceasefire violations, annexation attempts, and illegal actions across the occupied Palestinian territories” and said these measures “undermine efforts and threaten prospects for a just and lasting peace.”

"Pakistan remains fully engaged in diplomatic efforts aimed at permanent cessation of hostilities and a just resolution of the conflict,” the DPM said and added, “We appreciate peace efforts led by President Trump.”

He noted that Pakistan was working closely as part of the group of eight Arab and Islamic countries — Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Turkey and Pakistan.

On Israeli actions in the West Bank, Dar said, “We affirmed that these illegal measures are null and void and constitute a clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law.”

He added, “Israel's repeated violations of the ceasefire in Gaza have resulted in the killing and injury of more than a thousand Palestinians.”

He stressed the importance of a conducive environment for peace, saying, “Actions that alter facts on the ground and prejudice final status issues are profoundly counterproductive.”

Dar said Pakistan supports “full and faithful implementation of Security Council resolution 2803,” including “permanent cessation of hostilities” and “safe, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian assistance at the right scale.”

He added that reconstruction “must begin without delay and without annexation, forced displacement, or alteration of the territorial unity of the occupied Palestinian territory” and called for a “credible, irreversible, and timebound political horizon leading to Palestinian statehood in accordance with international legitimacy.”

“Pakistan’s solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters and their just cause remains unwavering,” he added.

“We stand with them in their legitimate pursuit of the right to self-determination, dignity and freedom. Pakistan is ready and willing to contribute to all diplomatic initiatives, including President Trump’s peace plan.”