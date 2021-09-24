 
Friday Sep 24 2021
Pakistan's Zafar Gohar claims shocking wicket in county match

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Zafar Gohar. File photo
Zafar Gohar, a left-arm spinner from Pakistan, extended his outstanding run in the County Championship with a match-winning haul of 6-51 in Gloucestershire's Division Two triumph against Durham in the season's final game.

Playing for Gloucestershire, Zafar claimed 17 wickets in his last three innings for his side after going wicketless in his sole Test appearance against New Zealand earlier this year. 

Gohar grabbed 11 wickets in Gloucestershire's seven-wicket victory over Durham, securing the team's second-place finish in Division Two.

Gohar's sixth and final wicket in the second innings surprised all who watched it. Liam Trevaskis of Durham cut a stroke off short leg which hit Tom Lace's knee and ballooned up towards James Bracey, who grabbed a simple catch.

As seen in the video, the ball hit Tom in full severity that raised concerns for his well-being. However, he was declared well in a tweet after the game was over. 

