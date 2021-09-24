 
Friday Sep 24 2021
Kim Kardashian teases start of new mystery show's production

Kim Kardashian is hinting on a new project three months after the conclusion of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to her Instagram Story, the Skims founder shared a snap of a microphone pack, which is used for audio recording purposes for film or television.

This indicated that the project in question may have something to do with her new rumoured Hulu series.

Furthermore, the reality TV star captioned the photo “Day 1” sharing that the project would be spanning over a number of days rather than a single one.

This snap was similar to what many of the Kardashian family members shared back in June during the final shoot of KUWTK.

It is pertinent to mention that it was announced that the Kardashian Jenner clan signed a multi year deal for a new show.

"Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021 @hulu," Kris Jenner tweeted on December 10, 2020.

