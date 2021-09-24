 
Friday Sep 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Naswar rates in KP's Dir move up, photo of agreement goes viral

A man making naswar, which is a form of smokeless tobacco. — Twitter/File
The rate of naswar, which is a form of smokeless tobacco, has increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dir District, and a photo of the agreement signed by the dealers has gone viral on social media.

The chewable tobacco dealers, on a Rs50 stamp paper, agreed that rates of naswar would move up to Rs20 per packet in Timergara, Manda, and Blumbat, and other cities from September 20.

According to the agreement, three packets would be available for Rs50, seven for Rs100, and 14 for Rs 200. It was further mentioned that dealers would follow suit in Bajur.

The chewable tobacco sellers will be fined Rs 50,000 for non-compliance with the decision and shops will be closed for a month, read the agreement.

As the photo of the copy went viral, journalist Naimat Khan said the ruling PTI would not be able to get its candidate elected in the next election from Dir.

"There's a limit to increasing inflation," he quipped.

Another Twitter user said the "oppressors" have increased the rates of chewable tobacco to Rs20.

According to a study published in the Oxford Journal of Public Health, Naswar is smokeless tobacco (ST) which usually contains powdered tobacco, slaked lime, and indigo. Users either sniff it nasally or place a pinch under their tone or against the inner walls of the cheek. 

"It has a high pH and contains unionized nicotine and carcinogenic — likely to cause cancer — tobacco," the study said.

