Babar Azam has a message for young Pakistani cricketers

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam speaking after his team Central Punjab beat Balochistan at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, on September 24, 2021. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

Babar Azam advises youngsters to remain "sincere" with cricket.

Suggests they speak to players whom they are comfortable with.

"You will learn faster if you speak to people," the skipper advises.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam had a message on Saturday for young cricketers who are aspiring to make it into the big leagues, as he plays with young cricketers at the National T20 Cup.

"I think you should first analyse what sort of a player you are, and you will learn through your mistakes," said Azam, who is leading the Central Punjab side in the T20 tournament and whose team secured a two-wicket victory against Balochistan.

The skipper asked youngsters to remain "sincere" with the sport and play with a "clean heart". He said the more time they give to the ground, the more they will learn and excel over time.

"You will learn faster if you speak to people — the people who you think can help you. Keep monitoring cricket happenings [around the world], put yourself in the shoes of that player and think what you would have done had you been in their shoes," the skipper added.