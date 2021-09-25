 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Sep 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Air ambulance for ailing Umer Sharif to arrive in Karachi tomorrow

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Pakistani actor and comedian Umer Sharif. — Geo News screengrab
Pakistani actor and comedian Umer Sharif. — Geo News screengrab

  • The actor's family members will not accompany him in the air ambulance.
  • Umer Sharif's family will leave for America on Monday.
  • The well-known celebrity of Pakistan is suffering from an undisclosed heart disease.

KARACHI: An air ambulance is expected to land at Jinnah International Airport tomorrow at 11pm to transport ailing Umer Sharif to the United States for treatment.

However, the actor's family members won't be able to travel with him in the air ambulance.

The veteran comedian's son Jawad Umer said that he, along with his brother Shehzad Umer, and the comedian's wife Deeba Umer, will leave for the US on Monday.

The well-known celebrity of Pakistan has been suffering from an undisclosed heart disease.

On Friday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) allowed the air ambulance to land at Karachi airport to transport Sharif to the US.

Along with the captain, five crew members will also travel in the air ambulance to transfer the comedian to the US.

Earlier, Reema Khan had disclosed that her husband Dr Syed Tariq Shahab has agreed to perform the high-risk procedure required on Umer Sharif.


More From Pakistan:

Gill sees 'conspiracy' behind fake vaccination entry using Nawaz's name

Gill sees 'conspiracy' behind fake vaccination entry using Nawaz's name
Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal turning into cyclone, more rains likely in Karachi

Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal turning into cyclone, more rains likely in Karachi
Court extends interim bails of Shahbaz, Hamza in money laundering case

Court extends interim bails of Shahbaz, Hamza in money laundering case

Fostering a China-Pakistan community with a shared future

Fostering a China-Pakistan community with a shared future
Expanding defence cooperation with Russia, China important for Pakistan: Gen Nadeem Raza

Expanding defence cooperation with Russia, China important for Pakistan: Gen Nadeem Raza
Watch: Complete speech of PM Imran Khan at UNGA

Watch: Complete speech of PM Imran Khan at UNGA
Stop registering cases against citizens without COVID-19 vaccination cards: Karachi police chief

Stop registering cases against citizens without COVID-19 vaccination cards: Karachi police chief
'No need to make a fuss over personal matters': Haleem Adil on second marriage

'No need to make a fuss over personal matters': Haleem Adil on second marriage
Law minister rejects reports about ordinance on extension of NAB chief

Law minister rejects reports about ordinance on extension of NAB chief

95% Pakistanis support Punjab's decision to teach Quran as mandatory subject: survey

95% Pakistanis support Punjab's decision to teach Quran as mandatory subject: survey
Pakistan records less than 60,000 active COVID-19 cases for first time in almost two months

Pakistan records less than 60,000 active COVID-19 cases for first time in almost two months
Strengthening, stabilising current Afghan govt 'only way' forward: PM Imran Khan at UNGA

Strengthening, stabilising current Afghan govt 'only way' forward: PM Imran Khan at UNGA

Latest

view all