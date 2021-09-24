 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Air ambulance for Umer Sharif to arrive on Sept 26

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Pakistani actor and comedian Umer Sharif. — Geo News screengrab
Pakistani actor and comedian Umer Sharif. — Geo News screengrab

  • CAA allows air ambulance to land at Jinnah International Airport to transport Umer Sharif to the US for treatment.
  • The air ambulance with a call sign IFA 1264 will land at Karachi airport on September 26 at 11pm.
  • Along with the captain, five crew members will also come in the air ambulance.

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday allowed the air ambulance to land at Jinnah International Airport to transport ailing Umer Sharif to the United States for treatment.

The air ambulance with a call sign IFA 1264 will land at Karachi airport on September 26 at 11pm.

Along with the captain, five crew members will also come in the air ambulance to transfer the celebrated veteran comedian and actor to the United States.

Related items

Earlier this week, the Sindh government had requested the federal government to allow the air ambulance booked for Sharif to enter the premises of Pakistan.

In a letter written to the Ministry of Finance on Monday, the Sindh Health Department had said that Sindh will bear all the expenses for the air ambulance.

However, matters related to airspace and aviation come under the federal government, the letter read.

According to the letter, the health department had urged the federal government to resolve all issues related to air ambulance as soon as possible.

In another letter written to the Finance Division, the Sindh government had requested the release of the Foreign Exchange Budget 2021-22.

According to the letter, the province had requested “release of amount $169,800 (equivalent to Rs28,498 million) under current expenditures 'Invisible' for payment to On Call International LLC, II Manor Parkway Salem NH 0309, on account of expenses of air ambulance for Umer Sharif, a legendary artist during the current financial year 2021-22.”

More From Pakistan:

Taliban can be America's partners for peace: PM Imran Khan

Taliban can be America's partners for peace: PM Imran Khan
NDMA issues urban flooding warning for southern half of Pakistan

NDMA issues urban flooding warning for southern half of Pakistan

More pro-Tareen lawmakers meet CM Punjab Usman Buzdar

More pro-Tareen lawmakers meet CM Punjab Usman Buzdar
Understanding the role of the Supreme Court

Understanding the role of the Supreme Court
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia: A special relationship

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia: A special relationship
Nawaz Sharif’s fake vaccination: Punjab govt suspends health officers

Nawaz Sharif’s fake vaccination: Punjab govt suspends health officers
Karachi police takes two people into custody for not getting COVID-19 shot

Karachi police takes two people into custody for not getting COVID-19 shot
Fazl says JUI-F wont sit with PTI govt on electoral reforms issue

Fazl says JUI-F wont sit with PTI govt on electoral reforms issue
Pakistan logs 2,233 fresh coronavirus infections, 50 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan logs 2,233 fresh coronavirus infections, 50 deaths in 24 hours
Punjab police arrests man for harassing women at Lahore bus stop

Punjab police arrests man for harassing women at Lahore bus stop
All eyes on PM Imran Khan as he addresses UNGA on Kashmir, Afghanistan issues today

All eyes on PM Imran Khan as he addresses UNGA on Kashmir, Afghanistan issues today
Qureshi to Blinken: ‘World should not repeat mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan’

Qureshi to Blinken: ‘World should not repeat mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan’

Latest

view all