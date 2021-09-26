 
By
Web Desk

Mohammad Hafeez withdraws from National T20 Cup's Rawalpindi matches

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez speaks to the media. Photo: AFP
  • Hafeez pulls out from National T20 Cup matches in Rawalpindi due to food poisoning, say sources.
  • Hafeez's blood tests will be taken today, say sources. 
  • Hafeez will join Central Punjab for its matches in Lahore. 

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has pulled out of the National T20 Cup matches that will be held in Rawalpindi, said sources. 

The Central Punjab cricketer has been forced to withdraw from the matches taking place in Rawalpindi due to food poisoning, said sources, adding that the cricketer has left Islamabad for Lahore. 

"Hafeez will have his blood tests taken today," said a source. "He will join Punjab Central for the matches in Lahore."

Punjab Central said that the all-rounder is feeling better already and has been advised to rest by doctors. 

A few days ago, the former Pakistan captain had met Prime Minister Imran Khan with PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and other members of the T20 World Cup squad at the Prime Minister Office. 

Hafeez had said it was always "inspirational" to meet his "hero" Prime Minister Imran as the team heads to the T20 World Cup next month.

In a meeting with the T20 World Cup Squad, PM Imran Khan had advised the team to perform well in the upcoming international cricket event.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the recent big blow suffered by the PCB after New Zealand and England abruptly called off their Pakistan tours.

