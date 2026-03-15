Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Bangladesh in ODI series decider

Pakistan's captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and Bangladesh's skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz pictured during toss for 3rd ODI on March 15, 2026. — PCB

Pakistan on Sunday won the toss and decided to bowl first against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of the three-match series currently levelled 1-1.



Speaking at the toss, Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said that Shamyl Hussain and Hussain Talal were injured and therefore couldn't be part of today's playing XI.

Talat suffered a shoulder injured in the second ODI when he attempted to stop a backfoot punch by Litton Das off Mohammad Wasim Jr from reaching the deep cover boundary and crashed into the advertising holding during the effort.

Meanwhile, Shamyl, as per the team's spokesperson, has suffered from a neck strain.

Two players are making their debut for the national side today namely Ghazi Ghori and Saad Masood.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Saad Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Mehidy H Miraz (c), Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanti, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Kumer Das, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.