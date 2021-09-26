Pakistan's Aisam ul Haq, India's Rohan Bopanna team up for ATP Sofia Open

Pakistani tennis player Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Rohan Boppana. Photo: Twitter/News18

Former partners, known as “Indo-Pak Express”, Pakistan’s Aisam ul Haq and India’s Rohan Boppana are set to reunite once again, the second time in the year, and probably for a longer period.



The Pakistani tennis ace Aisam ul Haq confirmed to Geo News that he’s partnering with Rohan Bopanna for this week’s ATP Sofia Open in Bulgaria, and will have few more tournaments in partnership with him.

The duo is slated to face Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald of Austria on Tuesday in the tournament.

“Yes, I am partnering with him in Sofia and the next three tournaments. We’ll decide about the future after these tournaments,” Aisam told Geo News ahead of his game.

Known for spreading messages of peace and harmony, the duo is also the recipient of the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award.

Rohan and Aisam came together earlier in March this year, but only for one tournament when they partnered at Acapulco, Mexico. However, they were defeated in the first game.

The game in March was their first match together since September 2014.

Aisam and Rohan partnered for the first time at a Challenger event in Denver in 2003. As a pair, the duo has won five ATP doubles titles, played the 2010 US Open final and stormed into the top 10 doubles’ ranking.

The Shenzen Open, an ATP 250 event, in September 2014 was the last tournament before they reunited in March this year.