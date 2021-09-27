 
Monday Sep 27 2021
Meghan Markle ‘may never’ visit the UK for Platinum Jubilee: report
Meghan Markle ‘may never’ visit the UK for Platinum Jubilee: report

In light of the past struggles and tiffs that arose during her time in the royal family, experts fear Meghan Markle will never agree to return to the UK.

This claim’s been made by royal author and biographer Robert Jobson and according to his Express he claimed, “I am not sure Meghan will ever come to Britain again - she is not popular here now.”

“The idea of her standing next to the Queen doting on her when you have got a book coming in which you’re going to spill more dirty linen in public does seem a little hypocritical.”

He also went on to add that royal fans “will have to wait and see” whether the Sussex’s announce any plans.

He also suggested, “I am sure Harry thinks he will be there for the platinum Jubilee but you have got to remember within months he is going to have a book coming out probably attacking the Royal Family.”

“Who knows, he says he never will but I am sure the publishers, after paying all that money, will want something for their buck.”

However, it is important to remember, “The focus should not be on whether Meghan is happy or not or whether Harry is looking the wrong way from his brother.”

