'You are a fighter': Pakistani cricketers show their love for Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq has been discharged from the hospital.

Wasim Akram, Sarfaraz Ahmed and others pray for Inzamam-ul-Haq's speedy recovery.



Inzi underwent an angioplasty surgery last evening after he suffered a heart attack.

Pakistani cricketers have taken to social media to shower praises on Inzamam-ul-Haq and pray for the iconic cricketer's health after he suffered a heart attack Monday evening.

Taking to Twitter, former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed wrote: "Prayers for @Inzamam08 bhai for speedy recovery InshaaAllah he will be fine."

Fast bowler Hassan Ali said: "Lots of prayers for your speedy recovery

@Inzamam08 bhai. May Allah [blesses] you with lots of strength and complete health[.] Get well soon InshaAllah."

Inzamam-ul-Haq's friend and former captain Wasim Akram wrote: "Dear Inzi your heart is so sweet. It looks like somebody has cast an evil eye over you".

The former captain added: "I was very worried that such a dear heart was hurt, I pray that you get well soon and make us all happy with your dear heart as you always do."

"Dear friend, take good care of yourself. See you soon," Akram stated.

Cricketers Shoaib Malik, Azhar Ali and Rumman Raees too sent their good wishes and prayed for Inzamam-ul-Haq's quick recovery.

Wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal wrote, “Sending all my positive and healing thoughts to you @Inzamam08 bhai…Wish you a speedy recovery. May Allah bless you long healthy life Ameen #StayStrong."

Inzamam-ul-Haq discharged from hospital

His manager confirmed later that Inzamam had been discharged from the hospital after the successful angioplasty.



The manager said a stent had been successfully placed in Inzamam's heart.

The former batsman had been complaining about chest pain over the last three days, a cricket-based website reported. After tests, it was revealed he had suffered a heart attack and needed immediate surgery.