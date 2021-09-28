PML-N's Atta Tarar shares letter sent to NCA from Shahzad Akbar's office

(Left to right) PML-N senior leader Atta Tarar and Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar. — PID/Twitter

Information and material you provided has been declared false by NCA and UK Court, Atta Tarar tells Shahza Akbar.

Akhbar shares a picture of UK court order saying "cheap tricks won’t work".

NCA had filed an investigation report into frozen bank accounts of Shahbaz Sharif and his son Suleiman Sharif in Westminster Court.

PML-N senior leader Atta Tarar on Tuesday shared on Twitter the much-talked-about letter written by the office of the prime minister's adviser on accountability to the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK.

The letter, dated December 11, 2019, contains details of the cases against Shehbaz Sharif and his family in Pakistan, amongst other case details.

Captioning the picture of the letter, Tarar wrote: "Blatant lies and a cover-up for face-saving."



"For [three] years [you] have levelled false allegations; ARU's letter to NCA written on December 11, 2019 by your office is attached," Tarar wrote, addressing Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar, whose office the letter had been sent through to NCA.



"The information and material you provided has been declared false by NCA and UK Court after [a] thorough investigation," Tarar said.

In response, Akhbar shared a picture of an order issued by the Westminster Magistrates' Court.



He wrote: "Here is [the] order of Mag court lifting the AFO against two accounts of Suleiman Shabaz, now where does it say it has acquitted Shabaz Sharif of money laundering."

The adviser further added: "Cheap tricks won’t work Shabaz still needs to answer in courts in Pakistan."

On Monday, the PM's aide had said that the news about "alleged acquittal of Shabaz Sharif or his son Suleiman Shabaz run by one news channel is incorrect and misreporting."

He had said: "It is clarified that there is no acquittal of any sort as reported as there was no trial! Funds were frozen by NCA and NCA has decided to not investigate these funds anymore."

"Suleiman Shabaz remains a fugitive in a money laundering case against him and his father before AC LHR," he said, adding that the investigation by the NCA against Suleiman Shabaz and some of his family members "was not initiated at the request of ARU or NAB."

After 21 months of investigation and review of 20 years of financial affairs, a British court has ordered the unfreezing of the Opposition leader's bank accounts and those belonging to his son, Suleman Sharif.



The decision was taken by the court after UK's top anti-corruption body NCA concluded there was no evidence of money laundering, fraud and criminal conduct against the two, according to evidence seen by The News exclusively.

The Westminster Magistrates Court’s Judge Nicholas Rimmer set aside the two accounts freezing orders (AFO) against Shahbaz Sharif and his son related to a December 2019 case filed by the NCA at the Pakistani government's request.

The bank accounts of Shahbaz Sharif and Suleiman Shahbaz were freezed in December 2019 on court's order. The National Accountability Bureau East Recovery Unit shared the evidence with the British agency.



During the investigation, the accounts of the Shahbaz Sharif and Sharif family in the UK and UAE were investigated.