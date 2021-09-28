Navjot Singh Sidhu steps down as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. Photo Twitter/@sherryontopp

Sidhu sends his resignation to Indian National Congress party President, Sonia Gandhi.

Says he "can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab".

Says he will “continue to serve” the party.

Indian politician and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee's president.

Sidhu shared a copy of his resignation letter, sent to Indian National Congress (INC) President Sonia Gandhi, on his official Twitter account.

According to Sidhu’s letter, he resigned "for the future and welfare of the Indian Punjab."

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee,” the letter reads.

However, Sidhu has stated in the letter that he will “continue to serve” the party.

As per the reports of Indian media, some members of the INC maintain that the reason behind Sidhu’s resignation is his disappointment over why his name wasn’t suggested for the post of Punjab chief minister after the resignation of the former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

The reports also suggest that Sidhu will possibly be made Punjab’s chief minister this month.