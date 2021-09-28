 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner shares advice for soon-to-be moms

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Kylie Jenner shares advice for soon-to-be moms

Kylie Jenner is giving expecting mothers some major advice as she goes through her second pregnancy.

Speaking with Elle, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stressed on the importance of expecting mothers to take it easy.

"Be gentle with yourself. Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!" she said.

Speaking about her motherhood journey with her three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared: "Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do.”

"Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years."

