Throwback: When Ramiz Raja was asked whether he would sack Wasim Khan or not

In his first press conference after being appointed as the new Pakistan Cricket Board chairman on September 13, Ramiz Raja was asked would he continue working with the board’s then chief executive Wasim Khan or whether he aimed to restructure the organisation.



“This is an internal matter of the organisation, and I will not share anything with you. If I talk about scrolls, then 90% [of the PCB’s staff] should be fired — so these are the conditions,” he said while talking about Khan.

The Board of Governors of the PCB today (Wednesday) met via videoconference in which they unanimously accepted the resignation of chief executive Wasim Khan, who had joined the PCB on a three-year contract on February 1, 2019.

Wasim Khan was taken on board by former chairman Ehsan Mani in 2019 to run the affairs of the board on modern lines, on a three-year contract that was set to expire in 2022.

Following his resignation, according to a PCB statement, Khan said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the Pakistan Cricket Board and hugely satisfying to see the resumption of Test cricket with Sri Lanka playing Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi, and the homecoming of the Pakistan Super League during the last two years."

“When I arrived in 2019, there was a real need to build relationships and restore and enhance the global image and reputation of the PCB and Pakistan cricket. With decisive and strategic decision-making, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, we succeeded in earning the goodwill and respect of the global cricketing family, which I am hopeful will lead to increased international cricket being hosted in Pakistan in future."

“With a five-year strategy in place, new domestic structure in its third season and the investment in women’s cricket in an upward direction, I feel it is the right time to move on and reunite with my young family. They have sacrificed a lot so that I could fulfil my dreams of contributing to Pakistan cricket, which will always remain very close to my heart."

“I am grateful to have worked with all our fantastic commercial partners and the passionate people at the PCB. I would also like to thank each and every one of my staff for supporting me as well as the Pakistan men and women players, and the Pakistan cricket fans."

“Lastly, I want to wish PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja the very best during his tenure, I am sure there will be exciting times ahead for Pakistan Cricket under his leadership.”