Thursday Sep 30 2021
Security forces kill TTP commander in Tank

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Captain Sikandar embraces martyrdom iin Tank operation. Photo ISPR
  • Captain Sikandar embraces martyrdom during anti-terror operation. 
  • "TTP terrorist commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan got killed," says ISPR.
  • Weapons, ammunition recovered from hideout. 

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander, the military’s media said on Thursday.

"TTP terrorist commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan got killed," said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the hideout as well.

"During the intense exchange of fire, Captain Sikandar, 27, from Pakpatan embraced shahadat," said the ISPR. 

10 terrorists killed in S Waziristan

A couple of days earlier, 10 terrorists, including four commanders, were gunned down by security forces in an IBO in South Waziristan tribal district.

In a statement, the military’s media wing had said the operation — where terrorists and the security forces exchanged heavy fire — was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists.

Security forces cordoned had off the hideout and recovered weapons and a large stash of ammunition.

The ISPR had said the slain terrorists were actively involved in planting IEDs, conducting fire raids, and target killing of innocent civilians. These terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside South Waziristan, the ISPR had said, highlighting that the Army is determined to root out the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.

